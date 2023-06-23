Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,805,000. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $165,320,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4,081.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,285,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,149,000.

BKLN opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

