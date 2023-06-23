Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 62,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. Finally, LFS Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 128,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

