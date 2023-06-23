Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 2,342 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.15.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

