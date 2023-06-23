NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

