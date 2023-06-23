Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

VIOO stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $99.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.