Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 60,967 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,967 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 211,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 428.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 207,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 168,602 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 71,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

