Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 881,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,209,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

