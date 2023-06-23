Patricia Mulroy Sells 1,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Patricia Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 25th, Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00.
Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.32 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average is $102.64.
Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -46.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
