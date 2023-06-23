UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.1% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

UNH opened at $479.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $485.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

