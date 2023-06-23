Insider Selling: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Sells 1,450 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the first quarter worth about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.