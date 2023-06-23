Insider Selling: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Sells 1,450 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.
Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the first quarter worth about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.
