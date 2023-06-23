Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $84,000 in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 36.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 111,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 82.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 101.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HGBL shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Heritage Global in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 500.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Heritage Global Price Performance

Shares of HGBL opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $141.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heritage Global news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 32,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $92,771.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,825,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,865,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 32,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $92,771.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,865,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $133,674.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,617,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,472 shares of company stock worth $1,068,019. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

