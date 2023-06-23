Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.04%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.