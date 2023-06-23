Irene Becklund Sells 10,707 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Irene Becklund sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $91,544.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,486.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Irene Becklund sold 566 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $5,065.70.

On Thursday, May 4th, Irene Becklund sold 566 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $6,610.88.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Irene Becklund sold 15,890 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $163,667.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.48. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $4,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 180.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2,161.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $17,391,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

