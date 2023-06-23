Irene Becklund Sells 10,707 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) insider Irene Becklund sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $91,544.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,486.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 16th, Irene Becklund sold 566 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $5,065.70.
  • On Thursday, May 4th, Irene Becklund sold 566 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $6,610.88.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Irene Becklund sold 15,890 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $163,667.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.48. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $4,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 180.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2,161.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $17,391,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.