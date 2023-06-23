Lionel Bonnot Sells 772 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $92,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,549,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $40,950.74.

On Monday, April 17th, Lionel Bonnot sold 2,693 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $323,160.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM stock opened at $120.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.86. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $209.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 105,656 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in SiTime by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SiTime by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SITM. TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

