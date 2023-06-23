Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 540 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 47,562 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $68.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

