Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 66,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 59,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.64 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.