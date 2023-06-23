Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,066 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,830,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

