Private Trust Co. NA Has $602,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

