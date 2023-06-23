Private Trust Co. NA Sells 549 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $112.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average is $108.83. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $123.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

