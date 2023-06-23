Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,515,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,988,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after acquiring an additional 698,571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,849,000 after acquiring an additional 607,072 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.61 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

