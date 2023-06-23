Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,717 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.94.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.