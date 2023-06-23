Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $109.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.62 and a 1 year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

