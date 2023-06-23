Private Trust Co. NA Sells 3,433 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after buying an additional 1,116,033 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 198,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 95.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 69,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

