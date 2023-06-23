Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,244,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,599,000 after purchasing an additional 154,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,565,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 766,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,524,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,635,000 after purchasing an additional 270,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,393,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,736,000 after purchasing an additional 309,513 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PTLC opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

