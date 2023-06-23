Private Trust Co. NA Has $683,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $129.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.07. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

