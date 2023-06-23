Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 214 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $152.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

