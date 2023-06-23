ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Position Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,652,000 after buying an additional 519,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,946,000 after purchasing an additional 132,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MAN stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.73%.

About ManpowerGroup



ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

