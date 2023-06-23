Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $154.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.89. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

