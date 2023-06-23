Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,662,140.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $101,312.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $86.65 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

