Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Sells $129,750.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Gregory Paul Hannon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,521,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,813,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory Paul Hannon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Gregory Paul Hannon sold 17,063 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $151,519.44.

On Monday, June 12th, Gregory Paul Hannon sold 24,762 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $215,924.64.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Gregory Paul Hannon acquired 22,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

KFS opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 56.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 238,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 145,293 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

About Kingsway Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.