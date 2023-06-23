Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $126,800.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,083,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

LUNG opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $498.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.32. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $13,669,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Pulmonx by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,561 shares during the last quarter. KPCB XIII Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $8,388,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 2,628.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 927,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 375.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 395,566 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

