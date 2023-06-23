Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 2,500 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,797,192.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $220,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $141,981.97.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $437,000.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $893,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $220,250.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $647,550.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Intapp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

