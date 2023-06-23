Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $113,546.24 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 1,324 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $113,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,817.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Ambarella by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.35.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

