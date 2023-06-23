PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Acquires $116,103.17 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.31.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on PEDEVCO from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than PEDEVCO
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.