PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Acquires $116,103.17 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

PED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised PEDEVCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.