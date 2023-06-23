Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

