Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 26,548 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.64.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.