Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.99 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

