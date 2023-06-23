Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after buying an additional 1,190,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,816,000 after buying an additional 130,661 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,164,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,499,000 after buying an additional 40,652 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

