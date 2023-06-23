Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $67.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

