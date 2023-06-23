Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after buying an additional 3,184,331 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after buying an additional 1,862,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after buying an additional 1,370,360 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK opened at $90.90 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.65.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

