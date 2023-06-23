Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 7,471 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 97,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 27.2% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $226,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.2% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $220,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $89.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.