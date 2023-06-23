Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,324,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,985,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $200.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

