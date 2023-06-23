Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $679.39 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $669.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

