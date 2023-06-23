Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 469 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,349 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.92 and its 200 day moving average is $173.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.