Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 836 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 177,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 112,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,960,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $60.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

