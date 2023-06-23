Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Holdings Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHY. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $714.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

