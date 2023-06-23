Analyzing Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) and C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Electronic Arts and C3.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 10 11 0 2.52 C3.ai 3 6 2 0 1.91

Electronic Arts currently has a consensus target price of $136.59, suggesting a potential upside of 8.88%. C3.ai has a consensus target price of $24.36, suggesting a potential downside of 34.93%. Given Electronic Arts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than C3.ai.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

88.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of C3.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Electronic Arts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of C3.ai shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C3.ai has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and C3.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 10.80% 16.42% 9.34% C3.ai -100.77% -28.01% -24.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electronic Arts and C3.ai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $7.43 billion 4.63 $802.00 million $2.87 43.71 C3.ai $266.80 million 15.75 -$268.84 million ($2.45) -15.28

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than C3.ai. C3.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats C3.ai on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions. Its C3 AI applications include C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which provides visibility into risks of disruption throughout the supply chain operations for enterprise supply chain managers; C3 AI Customer Churn Management, which enables account executives and relationship managers to monitor customer satisfaction using transactional, behavioral, and contextual information, as well as to take action to prevent customer churn with AI-based and human-interpretable predictions and warning; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Predictive Maintenance, which provides insight into asset risk to maintenance planners and equipment operators; C3 AI Fraud Detection solution; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. The company also offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for various market segments, including oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, retail, banking, financial services, intelligence, aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, smart cities, transportation, and others. C3.ai, Inc. serves customers primarily in Europe, Asia, and the United States. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; FIS in the areas of financial services market; Raytheon in the areas of the U.S. defense and intelligence communities; and Microsoft and Adobe in the areas of customer relationship management. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT, Inc. and changed its name to C3.ai, Inc. in June 2019. C3.ai, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.