Greenfield Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

