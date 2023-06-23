Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE MRK opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $288.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.