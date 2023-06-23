American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

